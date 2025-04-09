Knicks snag hidden gem in mock trade with Hornets

Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

The answer for the New York Knicks’ need at center could be a hidden treasure on the Charlotte Hornets.

Knicks tied to Hornets’ Mark Williams in mock trade

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley had the Knicks dealing Mitchell Robinson along with two second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams, saying this in part:

“A rim-runner does wonders for this team on both ends of the floor, and it might want to fill that role with a cheaper, more reliable option than Robinson,” Buckley rationalized regarding Williams.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Knicks could enjoy ascending 2025-26 talent with Williams

The Knicks have needed a strong interior presence next to All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. While Robinson gives them that on defense, coupled with on the glass, particularly the offensive boards, New York lacks more scoring down low.

Williams flies under the radar largely due to playing for the struggling Hornets. Nevertheless, his body of work shows a domineering force who uses his size to finish inside.

The 23-year-old averages a strong 15.4 points per game in 26.7 minutes of action. Williams is a walking double-double, accompanying his scoring with 10.1 nightly rebounds.

Seeing that the Virginia native efficiently finds his points, shooting 60.9 percent from the field this season, he could be a great complement to Towns. Williams could impose his will in the pick-and-roll with Brunson while being a more effective bucket-getter out of the dunker spot than Robinson.

Knicks would maintain defensive strength with Williams

Not only so, but New York would not have to worry about compromising rim-protection, as the Duke University product sends back 1.2 blocks per contest. Williams makes sense for the Knicks to pursue on all fronts.

The 7-footer checks all of the boxes for the quintessential upgrade the Knicks need at center, save for staying on the floor. Nevertheless, barring injury, the nonpareil athlete could help New York capture a championship next season, at over $6 million less than Robinson in 2025-26.