The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are set to face off in one of the most highly anticipated NBA Finals series’ in recent memory. Not only is this a rematch of the NBA Cup final from earlier this year, but it is also a rematch of the 1999 Finals, which was the last time the Knicks played basketball in June.

Knicks will need Josh Hart to show up in the Finals

With Victor Wembanyama seemingly unphased by the moment, limiting him will be the biggest challenge for the Knicks. The way to do that will be to keep him out of the paint on defense, which will require a lights-out shooting display.

Luckily, the Knicks have been elite from three-point range this postseason. With their floor spacing, they can feast on San Antonio if they decide to play drop coverage and prioritize rim protection with Wembanyama.

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However, all of that goes out of the window if Josh Hart can’t make them play. Throughout the year, teams have assigned their centers to “guard” Hart, where they essentially leave him wide open from beyond the arc, forcing him to shoot. The Spurs are likely going to do with Wembanyama in the Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers did that strategy in the Eastern Conference Finals, but Hart made them pay, especially in Game 2. In that game, Hart scored a playoff career-high 26 points and went 5-for-11 from three-point range.

Hart could play a key role in shutting down Wembanyama

That’s the version of Hart they’re going to need in the Finals, or else Wembanyama will feast on the glass. Despite the mismatch, Hart confidently, or jokingly, views it as a sign of respect.

“The only unanimous Defensive Player of the Year is guarding me, so that’s a good sign for me, right? … I’m a pretty good player,” Hart said (h/t Fred Katz of The Athletic).

If Hart can shoot well against the Spurs, that will take Wembanyama out of the paint, which will then open up the floor tremendously. It’ll also allow Karl-Anthony Towns, who could have a smaller defender on him, get easier driving lanes to the basket.

Their offense has been tremendous all postseason long, but Hart will really be the difference maker against a Spurs team that defends at a high level. The Knicks have a real chance to finally end the 53-year title drought, but they must execute their gameplan flawlessly to get the job done.