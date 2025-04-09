Tom Thibodeau says Knicks still have ‘a lot of work’ to do vs. defending champs

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks dropped their fourth and final game of their season series against the Celtics in a crushing 119-117 overtime loss on Tuesday. That had Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau deliver a concerning comment after the game.

Knicks HC says “a lot of work” is needed to beat Celtics

Per Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada, coach Thibodeau said this about Boston after the defeat:

“They’re the defending champion. Until someone proves they can beat them, they’re defending their championship. We know that there’s a lot of work for us to do,” Thibodeau said.

It is far too late in the 2024-25 NBA season for the Knicks to still have much work to do to try and best top competition in the NBA like the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks are running out of time to prove their title strength

The loss to Boston dropped New York to 50-29 on the season. The Knicks are comfortably two games ahead of the Indiana Pacers for the No. 3 seed in the East.

While New York has clinched a playoff berth, with home-court advantage at that, there are many concerns that the team currently faces. Now that the Knicks are 0-4 against the Celtics, they only have one more opportunity in their final three games to down one of the league’s top-three teams.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be that final test on Friday. New York is also winless against Cleveland — the No. 1 seed in the East — at 0-3, as well as being 0-2 against the NBA’s top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

As coach Thibodeau also attested to on Tuesday night, the Knicks have struggled against teams like the Celtics largely due to their elite paint penetration. That’s coupled with their ability to kick the ball out and spread the floor.

Thus, having not found an answer against those top-shelf teams, as well as a couple of others around the Association, New York will need to dig deep to pull out a victory against the Cavaliers. That could give them a confidence boost at the right time heading into the postseason. Otherwise, the Knicks could be staring at another second-round exit for the third straight year this spring.