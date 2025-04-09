NBA Hall of Famer casts major doubt on Knicks’ playoff success

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have received heavy criticism all season, particularly for their inability to beat good teams. They are 0-9 against the top three teams in the NBA and have had their struggles against other playoff teams.

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t see the Knicks making it past the first round

They have, however, had some success against good teams. They swept the season series against the Bucks, Nuggets, and Grizzlies, and have two victories over the Pacers and one over the Rockets. Despite that, some are not believers that they can make a deep run through the playoffs this season.

NBA TNT analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who has been known for downplaying the Knicks’ success over the years, went as far as to say that New York won’t even make it past the first round.

“I don’t think they’re good enough to advance to the second round,” O’Neal said. “That’s just me personally.”

The Knicks and Pistons are likely to face off in the first round of the playoffs

O’Neal went on to add that he thinks Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham will handle the Knicks easily. It is becoming increasingly likely that the Knicks and Pistons will face off in the first round, and while New York should be heavily favored in that matchup, Detroit is no pushover.

New York has had their struggles against the Pistons this season, as they are 1-2 against them. They play them one more time on Thursday before the start of the playoffs, which could prove to be a major test for them. Despite that, the Knicks should be able to handle the Pistons comfortably, as they are now at full strength and have the star power to compete with anybody.