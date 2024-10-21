Knicks set to start the regular season against Celtics in battle of heavyweights

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will have their high expectations put to the test early, as they will face the defending champion Boston Celtics to open the regular season Tuesday night. The two teams have been cited as heavy favorites in the Eastern Conference throughout the offseason, and the season opener is sure to provide high-quality play from both sides.

The Knicks made lots of changes in the offseason, saying goodbye to Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Isaiah Hartenstein while welcoming Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to the mix. The Celtics, meanwhile, are mostly running back the same core that won them the NBA title last season as they look to defend their crown this season.

All eyes will be on the Knicks’ biggest offseason acquisitions

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This game will mark the official Knicks debut for Bridges and Towns. The two players appeared in four of the five preseason games, but growing pains were apparent for both of them as they are trying to adapt to a new system.

Both players struggled from three during the preseason, especially Bridges as he went just 2-for-19 from downtown across four games, including an 0-for-10 outing in the preseason finale against the Washington Wizards. Towns still found ways to be effective despite the poor shooting he also endured, but New York would like to see both of them get going on the scoring end against an elite defense like the Celtics.

Bridges is a career 37% shooter from three while Towns shoots nearly 40% lifetime. Both are exceptionally high marks, so there is reason to feel optimistic that they can leave their shooting woes in the preseason. The Knicks will need both of them to be effective offensively and defensively, as they traded for the two to match up with the Celtics better.

What will Josh Hart’s role be?

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Josh Hart will be another Knicks player that fans will be keeping an eye on. He was largely uninvolved offensively during the preseason, scoring just two total points altogether.

With Bridges and Towns as Jalen Brunson’s next two scoring options, it was expected that Hart would see a dip in scoring production. He is still useful in other areas like rebounding and playmaking, but he will have to make himself somewhat of a threat offensively to get some attention taken off of the others around.

Hart recently expressed confusion with his role, and hinted at the idea that coming off the bench might be better for him. Despite that, the expectation is that he will be in the starting five on opening night, which will still be impactful given that he provides a spark in many different areas that can enhance the group’s overall effectiveness.

The Knicks have the defenders to slow down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

By acquiring Bridges and bringing back OG Anunoby, the Knicks have formed one of the best defensive wing duos in the entire league. Both players are capable of playing at an All-Defense level, and playing for a head coach like Tom Thibodeau should only enhance that defense even more.

It is safe to assume that the two players will be tasked with guarding Boston’s two superstars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both players are some of the best scorers in the league and excel in all areas of the court. The Knicks will need a good game plan to defend those two, as the Celtics will certainly try to create mismatches in the pick-and-roll.

If those two can help limit Tatum and Brown from taking over the game, the Knicks should be in a good position to come out on top to open the season.

The season-opening game tips off at 7:30 P.M. EST Tuesday and will be broadcast nationally on TNT as the Knicks will look to spoil the Celtics’ ring night.