Knicks’ 2nd-round rookie could step into a key role right away

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are set to open the season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, but they are already dealing with a few significant injuries. Notably, Precious Achiuwa will be sidelined with a hamstring injury, and the team recently waived Landry Shamet after he dislocated his shoulder. These absences could impact the Knicks’ depth, especially in the frontcourt.

Precious Achiuwa’s Absence Creates a Void

Losing Achiuwa is a big blow for the Knicks, as he was their primary rebounding option off the bench and provided versatility by filling both center and power forward roles. In his absence, head coach Tom Thibodeau will have to lean more on developmental player Jericho Sims. However, there is another name to keep in mind: late second-round rookie Ariel Hukporti.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Ariel Hukporti’s Potential and Preseason Impact

Hukporti played two seasons in Australia with Melbourne United before being drafted by the Knicks. Last year, he averaged 18.4 minutes per game, contributing 8.4 points, seven rebounds, and shooting .596 from the field. Standing at 6-foot-11 and weighing 246 pounds, the 22-year-old German native caught the Knicks’ attention, and his preseason performance showed promise.

In four preseason games, Hukporti played a high of 22 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on October 15, where he added eight points, five rebounds, and a blocked shot. Despite his limited NBA experience, Hukporti demonstrated good movement around the basket and solid defensive instincts. His potential is clear, and with Achiuwa out, Hukporti may get minutes if Sims struggles with his defensive assignments, an issue that has surfaced in the past.

Hukporti’s Role and Future with the Knicks

For now, Hukporti will serve as the Knicks’ third option at center off the bench, which indicates he could see playing time as the season progresses. Although he faces an uphill battle as the last pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, head coach Tom Thibodeau has expressed his confidence in the rookie’s abilities. Hukporti is currently on a two-way contract, which may be converted to a standard deal to avoid salary cap complications.

“I thought he gave us great minutes,” Thibodeau said after one of Hukporti’s preseason games, highlighting his potential contribution to the team.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Hukporti’s Adjustment to the NBA

Hukporti is still adapting to playing in the United States and adjusting to the physicality and speed of the NBA game. While the transition is challenging, Hukporti is committed to taking things one step at a time and learning as he goes.

“I am taking it slowly, step by step,” Hukporti shared, via Ian Begley of SNY. “It’s my first time really playing in America, living in America, getting used to the coach and getting used to the game. I am trying to take everything step by step and not rush anything.”

Looking Ahead

With injuries affecting the Knicks’ depth early in the season, players like Sims and Hukporti will need to step up. The rookie’s preseason performance has shown potential, and his development could play a key role in bolstering the Knicks’ frontcourt as the team looks to navigate these early challenges.

