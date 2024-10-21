Knicks’ latest injury seriously complicates their depth at center

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are already grappling with depth issues at the center position following Mitchell Robinson’s injury, which will keep him sidelined until the new calendar year. The acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns fills the starting role effectively, but the team will have to wait months for Robinson to return and make his defensive impact off the bench.

Precious Achiuwa Injury Adds to Knicks’ Woes

Adding to their struggles, the Knicks suffered another blow this past week, with Precious Achiuwa sustaining a hamstring injury. Achiuwa is expected to miss a few weeks, including Opening Day and likely the first few games of the regular season, further depleting the Knicks’ bench depth at center.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will now need to rely heavily on Jericho Sims as the primary reserve center while Achiuwa recovers.

Jericho Sims: The Knicks’ Interim Solution

Jericho Sims, 26, appeared in 45 games last season, making 11 starts. He averaged two points and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive .691 from the field. While Sims remains a developmental project, the Knicks seem confident in his ability to contribute as a reserve.

In this year’s preseason, Sims played in five games, including two outings with 20+ minutes of action. Against the Charlotte Hornets, he grabbed 10 rebounds in each of those two games, showing his rebounding prowess. However, his defensive inconsistencies and positioning problems continue to be a concern for the coaching staff.

Achiuwa’s Impact and Potential Role

Achiuwa, despite standing at just 6-foot-8, boasts a tremendous wingspan and excels in defensive positioning. His skill set on defense makes him a valuable asset off the bench. Some even argue that he could be a candidate to start in place of Josh Hart, who struggled throughout the preseason, managing only two points in total.

Despite Achiuwa’s absence, the Knicks are in a better situation than they were during the offseason when they were forced to rely solely on backups while Robinson recovered from foot surgery. Fortunately, Achiuwa’s injury doesn’t seem too concerning, and he is expected to return soon. Until then, the Knicks will have to depend on their current bench options to hold down the fort.

Towns Expected to Shoulder Heavy Minutes

With Achiuwa sidelined and Robinson out, Towns will likely be asked to play 34+ minutes per game to help anchor the Knicks’ frontcourt. His ability to perform at a high level consistently will be critical as the team navigates the early portion of the season without two of their key big men.

Potential for Ariel Hukporti to Step In

It’s also possible that the Knicks will turn to rookie Ariel Hukporti, their second-round pick, to provide additional support while Achiuwa recovers. Hukporti could help offset the loss of Achiuwa, giving the Knicks some added flexibility and depth at center as they work through their injury challenges.

The Knicks will need to tread carefully and manage their resources wisely as they look to start the season strong despite these setbacks at the center position.