Knicks stash veteran forward in the G-League for a rainy day

The New York Knicks are thin in the second unit following the injuries to both Landry Shamet and Precious Achiuwa, but despite that, they weren’t able to add veteran T.J. Warren to the active roster at least to begin the season.

The Knicks plan to send T.J. Warren to the G-League for the start of the season

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Warren will begin the season with the Knicks’ G-League squad in Westchester. Warren signed a non-guaranteed deal during training camp and appeared in three preseason games:

“With the Shamet situation up in the air, the Knicks didn’t have cap space under the second apron for T.J. Warren. Warren had support among some Knicks coaches and front office members to make the regular-season roster. He is going to join the Knicks’ G League team in Westchester, SNY has learned, as he’ll likely be in the mix to rejoin the club during the season,” Begley wrote.

Warren could give the Knicks bench depth later in the season

Warren, a nine-year NBA veteran, averaged 5.7 points on 62% from the floor in approximately nine minutes per game in the preseason. The Knicks lack depth in the wing positions off the bench, and Warren could have been a solid fit for the second unit.

Warren’s veteran presence and ability to score at a high level would have given New York a lot more depth alongside Miles McBride and Cameron Payne off the bench. Their financial situation is tricky following the extensions of Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby along with acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade. They cannot eclipse the second apron if they wish to continue adding to the roster.

The Knicks waived Shamet following his shoulder injury that he suffered in the preseason. Doing so saves them some extra money while allowing themselves to further evaluate his injury to determine the extent to which he will be out.

If Shamet needs to undergo surgery for his dislocated shoulder, Warren could be next in line to take the roster spot that was likely going to be filled in by Shamet. Until then, the Knicks could depend on their rookies such as Pacome Dadiet or Ariel Hukporti to complete the bench unit in the meantime.