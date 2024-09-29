Knicks rumored to be taking calls on injured center

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The rich got richer on Friday night and are looking to move up yet another proverbial tax bracket without much hesitation. The New York Knicks got themselves the center they’ve been desperately needing in their blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Though it cost them All-Star Julius Randle and sixth man Donte DiVincenzo, the Knicks will now field a juggernaut starting lineup including the Kentucky product, 2024 MVP candidate Jalen Brunson, and former All-Defensive team honorees Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

Featured center Mitchell Robinson was initially slated to man the middle for the Knicks once he returns from injury in December or January, but has now not only seemingly lost his job in the starting five, but also could find himself shipped out of town in short order.

Knicks are reportedly open to trading Mitchell Robinson

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Kris Pursiainen recently shared on X that the Knicks are both receiving and taking calls on Robinson, showcasing their willingness to move off the oft-injured defensive stalwart (h/t ClutchPoints’ Evan Dammarell).

Though Robinson averaged the most offensive rebounds per game in the league last season (4.6 OREB), he missed 51 games with a series of ailments that greatly hurt the Knicks, even despite Isaiah Hartenstein’s ascent. The 26-year-old has played in 320 of a possible 492 regular season games in his career, good for a 65 percent appearance rate. He was also sidelined for the Knicks’ entire 2021 playoff run and seven games of their postseason fight in 2024.

Who could the Knicks target or listen to in a deal for Robinson?

The Knicks could benefit from having a center that can approximate Robinson’s value as a quality screen-setter, strong lob threat, elite rim protector, and second-to-none glass cleaner, which may seem like large shoes to fill. Albeit, New York is reportedly intent on finding just the guy that can lace up those shoes and give them something Robinson has done scantly, and that’s availability.

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Dammarell suggested that the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets get on the Knicks’ phone lines and execute a mutually beneficial trade. The Knicks would likely be able to snag Jazz center Walker Kessler or needed assets from the Nuggets by way of engaging in a trade with either party.

Knicks president Leon Rose has the luxury of pulling the plug on a deal for Robinson, as the franchise has Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims healthy behind Towns in a sensible pecking order, and won’t get to see what Robinson will be able to do until the winter. Thus, the team could opt to usher in his replacement and, whether it’s a hit or miss, reassess where they are ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline without suffering any tangible loss or remorse over what could have been.