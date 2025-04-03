Knicks’ superstar point guard to return to practice Friday; will be questionable Saturday

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have gotten some very encouraging news surrounding the injury status of superstar point guard Jalen Brunson. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Thursday that Brunson will return to practice on Friday in Atlanta and is expected to be listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Hawks.

This is huge news for both Brunson and the Knicks, as they will get their captain and their leader back just in time for the postseason. New York has gone 8-6 since Brunson sustained an ankle sprain on March 6 against the Lakers, and they have six games remaining in the regular season.

In his absence, the team has also seen their other two rotation point guards go down in Cameron Payne and Miles McBride, elevating Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek into the rotation. Both guards have stepped up and played well as the Knicks are 3-1 in games Wright has started.

The Knicks have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and are very close to clinching the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Under normal circumstances, Brunson would likely be resting as soon as they clinch their seed, but the team will need him to get back into a rhythm before the playoffs to have the best version of him.

Getting Brunson back is huge for the Knicks

The Knicks have a back-to-back this weekend with the Hawks on Saturday and the struggling Phoenix Suns on Sunday. It is unclear if Brunson will play in both games of the back-to-back, but luckily there are no back-to-backs in the playoffs. Brunson has played 61 games this season, four short of the minimum 65-game requirement to be eligible for the end-of-season awards.

Therefore, as long as he is healthy, the Knicks will be at close to full strength just in time for the playoffs. More will be known about his status for Saturday after he practices on Friday, but this latest update is perhaps the most encouraging since he went down.