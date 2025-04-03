Bold mock trade sees Knicks acquire future Hall-of-Famer in exchange for MVP-level star

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The brightest of lights will be on the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Winning the NBA Finals will prove the Knicks’ construction of their star core to have been a success. On the other side of the token, failure to do so may raise questions as to whether or not one more change is needed.

Knicks mock trade: Karl-Anthony Towns for Kevin Durant

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale campaigned for the Knicks to look into swapping All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant (h/t Phoenix Suns on SI’s Jeremy Brener):

“Though Durant isn’t exactly what New York needs, he adds a more bankable secondary option to the fold,” Favale wrote. “Subbing out Towns for Durant also stands to help the defense if New York believes Mitchell Robinson can stay healthy (mega debatable) and/or it has the remaining assets to go nab another, more durable big.”

Durant might be the best franchise player in Knicks history

Though Durant, 36, is advancing in age, he is still an All-NBA-caliber performer. The Texas product would be the best player to ever put on a Knicks uniform.

This season, Durant is averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. The two-time NBA Finals MVP would bring championship experience to a Knicks team that could use much more on its roster.

While Towns has been sensational for New York in 2024-25, the Kentucky product has not been able to lift the Knicks over any of the top-three teams in the league. New York is 0-8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics.

Thus, if the regular season litmus test carries over into the postseason, the Knicks may clear their final championship hurdle by bringing in a talent like Durant for the next go-round. The playoffs will largely determine if a move of that magnitude is worth considering.