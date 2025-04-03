Knicks should consider signing electric score-first PG in the offseason

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could pull off an underrated signing in free agency next summer to bolster their bench.

Knicks should consider Bones Hyland in free agency

The Knicks are in danger of losing backup point guards Cam Payne, as well as Delon Wright after the season ends. Rookie Tyler Kolek would be their only backup remaining. Thus, New York could reap major dividends by signing Bones Hyland in the upcoming open market. Hyland is currently on a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Knicks could use Hyland’s aggressive scoring mentality

The Knicks are bereft of volume scorers in their second unit. None of their bench players average double-figures in scoring this season.

Taking that into account, the 24-year-old could be a step-up from Payne in that department, to remedy the NBA’s worst scoring bench, averaging 21.3 points per game. Hyland could bounce back from his down year as well.

Though the VCU product is only putting up 6.5 points per game on the campaign, he proved himself to be a difference-making sixth man in his first two NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Hyland averaged 10.9 PPG along with two three-pointers made per contest in that span.

Hyland could be what Immanuel Quickley was for the Knicks

That, coupled with his ability to make plays, would make him a great fit with the Knicks. Hyland’s play style also runs akin to former Knicks sixth man Immanuel Quickley, who starred off the bench during his tenure.

Hyland would also be a cost-effective option that New York could bring in on a veteran’s minimum deal. The Delaware native would be a Madison Square Garden pleaser while helping to lift the Knicks’ bench scoring.