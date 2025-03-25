Knicks should consider signing textbook floor general in 2026 free agency

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a second unit to fix. The Knicks’ bench is in desperate need of scoring. Heading into next season, New York will be strapped with $194.35 million in salary obligations.

To remedy their lack of volume scoring off the bench, management should keep a close eye on cost-effective free agents next summer that can collectively turn their tide. A talented point guard soon to hit the open market could be a step in the right direction for them.

Knicks could upgrade at PG with Tyus Jones in FA

The Knicks may be wise to look into Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones come season’s end. Jones is one of the most efficient floor generals in the NBA.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Duke University product averages 10.5 points and 5.6 assists per game this season. Though all of his double-figure scoring campaigns have come when he’s seen north of 24 minutes a night, he’d still be the only one doing so on the Knicks if he were presently on the team.

Could Jones be the answer for Knicks’ bench scoring?

Jones would help New York most as a capable outside shooter while trailing on the break, as well as creating his own shot in the pick-and-roll. He drills 2.1 three-pointers per game on 42.3 shooting from distance. The Knicks could use those additions to their second-unit attack.

While he’s not a score-first point guard, the 28-year-old would give the Knicks a quick-triggered talent that can operate at many different paces, while orchestrating the offense with a nonpareil assist-to-turnover ratio.

Coming off a $3 million salary for 2024-25 at the end of the season, he’ll be one of the best buy-low options available for the Knicks to capitalize on in the open market during the 2026 offseason.