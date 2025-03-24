Knicks need emergent rookie’s scoring with All-Star sidelined

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek put on a distribution clinic in his last game. Now, the Knicks may need Kolek to turn things up a notch in the scoring department in their next outing.

Tyler Kolek could give Knicks huge scoring boost off bench

In only his sixth game where he’s seen over 10 minutes of action this season, the Marquette product dished out a team-high eight assists in the Knicks’ 122-103 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kolek could receive a comparable amount of time to the 18 minutes he saw against Washington in his next game. New York needs his services with All-Star Jalen Brunson sidelined for at least another week with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old could unexpectedly make a case to earn more playing time from now into the postseason if he meets his scoring where his passing is at. The Knicks field the NBA’s lowest-scoring bench averaging 21.3 PPG.

Kolek could be insurance piece for Knicks off bench

Kolek could give them a presence they desperately need with a double-figure scoring performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Should he prove that he can contribute in multiple ways for their struggling second-unit attack, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau may be inclined to keep him in the back of his mind as the playoffs fast approach. Kolek could be a valuable insurance option for New York if injuries persist the rest of the way out.