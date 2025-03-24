Knicks’ Miles McBride expected to miss second straight game with groin injury

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are taking a cautious approach with Miles McBride’s groin injury, as the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported that he is unlikely to play in their next game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

The Knicks will be without Miles McBride against the Mavericks

McBride sat out the Knicks’ 122-103 victory over the Washington Wizards with the injury and Cameron Payne got the start. Payne recorded 13 points and seven assists in 30 minutes of action in the start, and Tyler Kolek saw some time as the backup guard and recorded eight assists off the bench.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Losing McBride is a big loss given that they are already without Jalen Brunson, who has been dealing with a sprained ankle over the past couple of weeks after suffering it against the Lakers on March 7. McBride became the starting point guard with Brunson out and has delivered positive results.

In eight games as a starter this season, McBride is averaging 13.9 points and shooting 40.4% from three-point range. The Knicks need his scoring ability to help keep the offense flowing until Brunson returns, but it will now be the next man up for them.

Payne and Kolek will look to step up for the Knicks

Payne will likely get the start once again against Dallas. The Mavericks have dealt with major injury problems of their own, with several key players dealing with long-term ailments such as Kyrie Irving (ACL tear) and Anthony Davis (adductor).

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kolek will likely see the court more as well, especially after demonstrating great facilitating abilities in his action against the Wizards. The Knicks will badly need his playmaking prowess to give the offense a rhythm, as many of the other Knicks starters are not exceptional at running an offense.

As for McBride, the Knicks will hope that his injury is not too serious as they will need him for the postseason. New York’s game against Dallas will tip off at 7:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday.