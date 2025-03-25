Knicks superstar point guard making great rehab progress

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson is progressing well in his rehab from the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined. Brunson is already out of the walking boot and is doing controlled work on the court. Head coach Tom Thibodeau described his progress as “really good.”

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is progressing quickly through rehab

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Monday that Brunson is progressing much faster than initially anticipated, but that they won’t rush him back on the court with just 12 games remaining in the regular season:

“I’ve also heard that Brunson’s rehab is progressing faster than initially anticipated. That’s a good sign for a Knick team that relies heavily on its point guard and captain,” Begley said.

Brunson suffered the initial injury on March 7 in overtime against the Lakers when he landed awkwardly on a hard drive to the paint. The initial prognosis was that he would miss at least two weeks, and it seems as though it could be not much longer before he returns to the court.

The Knicks will hope he is healthy for the postseason

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks don’t need to rush him back, as they are still 2.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and own the tiebreaker over them. New York has gone 4-4 in Brunson’s absence.

At this point in the season, the goal will be to enter the playoffs fully healthy and with their captain back on the court. In the meantime, they will try to get through the rest of the month without Brunson and hope to stay afloat.

Their next game against the Dallas Mavericks is set for Tuesday night at 7:30 P.M. EST at Madison Square Garden.