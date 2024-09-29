Knicks have big plans for young sharp-shooter to replace Donte DiVincenzo

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks solved several conundrums they were facing entering the 2024-25 NBA season in their recent blockbuster trade for star center Karl-Anthony Towns, one of which was their tricky situation with breakout sharpshooting defender Miles McBride.

The Knicks had two chief concerns this offseason and a case of overcrowding in their depth chart created uncertainty around their season outlook. It was recently revealed that former Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson would not be ready to start the upcoming campaign until December or January, dealing a crushing blow to their thin center unit in the frontcourt.

New York was also contemplating how former franchise player and All-Star Julius Randle would fit into their new-look unit and also created an embarrassment of riches in their second unit in the backcourt with Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride, Cam Payne, and 2024 No. 34 overall pick Tyler Kolek on board.

Knicks: Miles McBride will have elevated role following Karl-Anthony Towns mega trade

The Towns trade took care of all of that. The Knicks got a top-quality center, dealt Randle and DiVincenzo in exchange for him, and as a result, cleared up space for the seemingly odd man out in McBride to do his thing next time out. As a result, the Knicks now have big plans for their stout deadeye defender in 2024-25.

McBride showed incredible growth last season from the year prior. Most impressively, the 24-year-old upped his three-point percentage from a poor 29.9 percent in 2022-23 to an elite 41 percent clip in 2023-24. McBride was a pivotal piece for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau post-All-Star break, especially once the injury bug tore through their locker room.

The Ohio native looked comfortable catching and shooting, as well as finding his own shot while staying active in the driving lanes and as a cutter. His most redeeming skill set has been his pesky on-ball defense. That, in conjunction with his standard-setting marksmanship from distance will go a long way for New York next season.

McBride could form great camaraderie with Towns and the new-look Knicks next season

On paper, McBride will no longer have a threat to his playing time, as DiVincenzo was the incumbent sixth man with expectations to contend for the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year award, while Payne was brought in to be a floor general behind 2024 MVP candidate Jalen Brunson.

When assessing how he’ll blend with his teammates, the West Virginia product will be set up to thrive while feeding off of Towns. The four-time All-Star is one of the best passing big men in all of basketball and is very proficient at drawing double teams in the mid and high post and kicking to teammates, on the strong side, and impressively, on the weak side as well.

Thus, McBride can expect to stay on his toes for bullet passes from Towns, as well as his expected share of touches that will come from Brunson’s mastery in the half-court and Payne’s fast tempo with the bench unit.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will both be in the All-Defensive team conversations next year while coach Thibodeau stated that they’ll be playing intense defense all around the court against opposing teams’ best scorers on the perimeter next time out. The Knicks will count on the 6-2 McBride to be that ball-stopper for New York off the bench the way his two all-world defensive teammates will be in the starting lineup.

Once again, McBride will also be a valuable option who can slide into the starting lineup should injuries take their toll again on the upcoming campaign. He’ll be vital to their attack on both ends next season and is the benefactor of time and chance following the monumental trade. Opportunities will now be his to seize.