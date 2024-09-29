The Knicks just solved their biggest problem in style

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Just two days ago, the New York Knicks were grappling with a major issue: a lack of reliability at the center position. Fast-forward to Sunday afternoon, and the Knicks have addressed one of their biggest weaknesses by acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. However, to secure Towns, the Knicks had to part ways with two key players—Julius Randle, one of their top scorers, and elite sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo.

Trading Julius Randle: A Necessary Move?

Trading Julius Randle wasn’t ideal or anticipated, but the Knicks saw the value in acquiring Towns, a player who offers better spacing and scoring opportunities. Towns has significant experience at center, and head coach Tom Thibodeau knows how to maximize his skill set, having coached him in Minnesota.

What Towns Brings to the Knicks

Last season, the 7-foot, 248-pound Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting an impressive .504 from the field and .416 from beyond the arc.

While Randle was a key scorer, Towns brings a different dynamic to the Knicks. He matches Randle’s scoring ability but offers superior spacing and perimeter shooting, which was a critical factor in the trade. Though Towns may not provide the same physical presence in the interior, his ability to shoot efficiently from the perimeter makes him a more versatile asset.

Spacing and Future Contracts: The Knicks’ Strategy

For the Knicks, it was about improving spacing and locking in a younger core on future contracts. Randle was entering the final year of his extension, with the expectation that he would opt out of his $30.9 million player option for the 2025–26 season. With another extension potentially worth $45+ million per year on the horizon, the Knicks decided to move on from Randle now rather than face the uncertainty of free agency next year.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were looking to shed salary, making Towns available for trade. Unable to afford his contract long-term, they found a solution that allowed them to clear cap space.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Towns’ Importance with Mitchell Robinson Injured

Towns’ arrival is especially critical for the Knicks because Mitchell Robinson will miss the first few months of the regular season. Robinson, who played only 31 regular-season games last year and six postseason games before being sidelined with a stress fracture in his foot, underwent surgery this offseason. With his health still in question, the addition of Towns gives the Knicks a reliable center to lead the team.

The Knicks may even explore trading Robinson and acquiring another center with a better health track record to solidify their depth at the position.

Turning a Weakness into a Strength

With the addition of Towns, the Knicks have transformed one of their biggest weaknesses into a strength. Towns not only enhances their offensive spacing but also adds another elite scorer to compensate for the shooting volume lost with DiVincenzo’s departure and the interior production previously provided by Randle. This bold move could redefine the Knicks’ season and put them in a stronger position heading into the regular season.