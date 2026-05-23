The New York Knicks have notoriously held playoff watch parties outside Madison Square Garden since last season. Unfortunately, those watch parties look to be over now.

Outdoor Knicks watch parties shut down by NYPD

According to the New York Post, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) denied permits from Madison Square Garden to host their outdoor watch party for Game 4 on Monday. The indoor watch party for Game 3 on Saturday is still on.

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The NYPD cited rowdiness and misbehaving crowds from fans that caused them to deny the permits. Knicks fans have flooded the streets outside MSG while they watch the playoff games on the big screens being broadcasted for free.

“Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG — six arrests last night alone — so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium,” a police department spokesperson said, via the Post.

Knicks fans are getting a glimpse of major success

Fans have been known to be loud and passionate, but sometimes they can go too far. Videos circulate online of fans getting extra rowdy, including one where a group of fans nearly trampled former Knicks player J.R. Smith.

The Knicks are in the midst of their best playoff run in the 21st century, with the team currently up 2-0 on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and only two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

New York will try to make it a 3-0 series lead on Saturday as the series heads to Cleveland. They have won nine consecutive playoff games and are playing some of their best basketball they ever have.