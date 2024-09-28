Knicks trade sharp-shooter who ‘didn’t exactly love the idea of playing fewer minutes’

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks pulled off a major trade late Friday, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In exchange, the Knicks sent Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a top-13 protected first-round pick from Detroit.

The Rationale Behind the Knicks Trading Randle and DiVincenzo

Trading Randle was expected, as he was likely entering the final year of his contract (including a player option for next year). Randle, while talented, wasn’t an ideal fit for the Knicks’ spacing needs. In Towns, the Knicks gain a versatile scoring big who can stretch the floor and knock down shots, significantly changing the dynamic of their roster. The team now shifts from needing a traditional center to requiring depth at power forward, likely behind OG Anunoby.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

However, parting ways with DiVincenzo has raised some eyebrows. The 27-year-old shooting guard is coming off a stellar season where he set a franchise record for three-point shooting. DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and shot an impressive 44.3% from the field, including 40.1% from beyond the arc. His scoring and shooting prowess were crucial to the Knicks’ playoff run last season, especially with their depth concerns.

Miles McBride: The Next Man Up

Despite DiVincenzo’s contributions, it appears the Knicks believe Miles McBride can step into the void. McBride, known for his defensive prowess, contrasts DiVincenzo, who struggled defensively. By moving DiVincenzo, the Knicks also shed his four-year, $46.8 million contract, which would have counted $11.4 million against the cap this upcoming season.

While DiVincenzo’s contract was considered a steal for his value, his desire for a larger role may have contributed to the trade. According to Ian Begley of SNY, DiVincenzo “didn’t exactly love the idea of playing a few minutes/a reduced role this season.” After being a key contributor last year, his role came into question following the acquisition of Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. In Minnesota, DiVincenzo is likely to take on a more prominent role, especially as the Timberwolves adjust to losing Towns’ scoring.

“He was coming off of a career year and helped the team win a ton of games when it was shorthanded. I don’t think any competitor would be thrilled with the idea of taking a reduced role in this situation.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Depth Behind the Trade: Hart and McBride

With DiVincenzo gone, Josh Hart is expected to step into the 6th man role, while McBride, on a three-year, $13 million deal, will add quality defense at the guard position. McBride is also an efficient perimeter shooter, having shot 41% from three-point range last season, a higher percentage than DiVincenzo’s, albeit with fewer attempts. If McBride can increase his shot volume while maintaining his accuracy, the Knicks might not miss DiVincenzo’s offensive contributions as much as anticipated.

Looking Forward with Towns

The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks a new level of offensive firepower. Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3 assists last season while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range. His ability to play both inside and outside provides the Knicks with a scoring big man capable of altering their approach on both ends of the floor.

While the loss of Randle and DiVincenzo will require some adjustments, the Knicks believe that the combination of Towns’ scoring and McBride’s emerging talent will set them up for greater success moving forward. The real test will be how these changes impact their ability to compete deep into the playoffs.