Knicks trade Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Timberwolves for star center

The New York Knicks pulled off a surprising blockbuster trade on Friday evening, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In return, New York sent Julius Randle and sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo Head to Minnesota

Julius Randle was heading into what would likely be the final year of his contract, which includes a player option worth $30.9 million for the 2025–26 season. Randle, coming off shoulder surgery, was limited to just 46 regular-season games last year. Despite the injury, he earned another All-Star appearance, averaging 24 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Donte DiVincenzo played a pivotal role in the Knicks’ success last season. Appearing in 81 games, he averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 assists, and shot an impressive 40.1% from three-point range. DiVincenzo was expected to be a key contributor off the bench, but it seems the Knicks are ready to rely on Miles McBride as their primary shooting guard on the second unit. The Knicks must be confident in McBride’s growth and potential if they were willing to part with DiVincenzo at this stage in the offseason.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns Brings Star Power to the Knicks

In return, the Knicks received Karl-Anthony Towns, a 28-year-old star who appeared in 62 games last season, averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists. Towns shot 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range, showcasing his versatility. His ability to play center gives the Knicks a strong interior presence combined with elite scoring ability.

The Knicks likely viewed Towns as an ideal fit to compensate for the loss of Mitchell Robinson early in the season and to add another star big man to the roster. Randle, still recovering from surgery, may have been seen as a potential risk early on, so the team decided to make a bold move for Towns.

The Financial Impact: Towns’ Massive Contract

With Towns comes his massive four-year, $220.4 million contract. Entering the first year of the deal, Towns will count $49.2 million against the salary cap, with his salary escalating to $61 million in 2027, when he will be 32 years old and hold a player option.

This financial commitment is significant, and the Knicks are betting big on Towns’ ability to help lead the team toward championship contention. His talent is undeniable, but the long-term financial implications will be something to monitor as the team looks to compete at the highest level.

A Trade for the Ages

This trade is certainly one of the most significant moves in recent Knicks history, and the organization is banking on Towns to elevate them to championship contenders. With expectations high and a roster filled with talent, the Knicks are aiming for a deep playoff run. Only time will tell if this blockbuster deal pays off as the team enters the new season with renewed hope and big aspirations.