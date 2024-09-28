Knicks dodge All-Star power forward’s $181 million extension

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks executed a major trade on Friday night, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In exchange, the Knicks sent Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a top-13 protected first-round pick from Detroit. To balance the contracts, the Charlotte Hornets were also involved in the deal for financial purposes. The Knicks are taking on Towns’ substantial contract, but it could prove to be a savvy move in the long run.

Towns’ Massive Contract: A Long-Term Investment

Karl-Anthony Towns is signed to a designated veteran extension that runs through the 2027 season, with a player option for $61 million in the final year. Starting next season, Towns will begin his four-year, $220.4 million contract, with a $49.2 million cap hit for the upcoming year. This represents 35% of the league’s salary cap.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While the deal appears hefty now, the NBA’s rising salary cap, coupled with an impending new media rights deal, could make Towns’ contract look like a bargain in just a few seasons. The Knicks are betting that Towns’ elite scoring and rebounding abilities will more than justify the expense, especially as the league’s financial landscape shifts.

The Financial Impact: Offloading Randle and DiVincenzo

By moving Julius Randle, who was set to count $28.9 million against the cap next season, and Donte DiVincenzo’s $11 million salary, the Knicks have cleared significant cap space. Though Towns’ contract is much larger, the trade helps them streamline their long-term financial commitments while acquiring a key piece.

Randle was eligible for a four-year, $181 million max extension next offseason, and the Knicks were unlikely to pursue it. Randle was expected to opt out of his player option, which would have left the Knicks scrambling to replace him. By moving him now, the Knicks have preemptively addressed their roster needs and avoided potential complications down the line.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Timberwolves’ Perspective: Adding Valuable Pieces

For the Timberwolves, the trade brings in Randle and DiVincenzo, both of whom can contribute immediately. Randle offers a strong scoring and rebounding presence, while DiVincenzo adds shooting and depth. This gives the Timberwolves flexibility without breaking the bank. They save a few million dollars and gain quality assets to compete for a championship in the upcoming season.

The Knicks’ Future with Towns

With this trade, the Knicks have added a center who brings elite scoring and rebounding qualities that will help elevate their game on both ends of the floor. Towns’ ability to stretch the floor with his shooting and his dominance inside the paint make him an ideal fit for New York’s current roster.

Though the financial commitment is substantial, the Knicks are banking on Towns’ impact on the court and the future growth of the NBA’s financial ecosystem to make this deal a long-term win. With Randle and DiVincenzo out, the Knicks can focus on building a championship-caliber team around Towns and their remaining core.

In the end, this blockbuster trademarks a new chapter for New York as they position itself for both short-term success and long-term stability.