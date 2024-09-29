Knicks reportedly never made progress on a Julius Randle extension prior to trade

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

All summer long, the conversation around former New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle had been his ongoing contract situation. He became eligible for a four-year max extension in early August, but he and the Knicks reportedly made “no progress” on a deal to keep Randle in New York long-term, which led to the blockbuster trade that saw him head to Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Julius Randle wasn’t close to an extension with the Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Meanwhile, there had been no progress on contract extension talks over the summer with Randle, who was likely headed toward free agency in 2025,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote. “Randle, an All-Star each of the past two seasons, had seen the franchise totally change around him over the past nine months, and he wasn’t sure where exactly he’d fit with a team built around Jalen Brunson and former Villanova teammates. Randle knew he would likely be playing a ton of rugged minutes out of position at center in what was shaping up to be a contract year.”

The Knicks had to make a tough decision regarding Randle’s future. He is responsible for the turnaround of the franchise after leading them back to the postseason in 2021, and reaching the playoffs three times in four years. However, inconsistent performances in the postseason and a season-ending shoulder injury that later required surgery likely made the Knicks skeptical of giving him a large contract.

Randle would have faced tough circumstances in New York in 2024

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Randle’s end, he was going to be in for a potentially career-defining season with New York had the trade not occurred. With Mitchell Robinson out for at least the first few months of the season, Randle was likely going to play significant minutes out of position at center, which could have had major implications on his future contract negotiations.

The injury to Robinson likely played a factor in making another splash acquisition, as the Knicks’ center room was bleak following that and Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure in free agency.

In five seasons with the Knicks, Randle averaged 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He was named to the All-Star team three times and won the league’s Most Improved Player award in the 2020-21 season.

Randle will now be in for a big year with the Timberwolves

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Now, the two-time All-NBA player will be going out West in a contract year. The Timberwolves are fresh off of a conference finals appearance and will look to replicate that success with a revamped roster that is clearly built around rising superstar Anthony Edwards, and a strong campaign from Randle could land him a ton of money in free agency.

By acquiring Towns, the Knicks filled in the void that was missing at center, giving them a floor-spacing big man that they had been searching years for. However, whether or not it was worth the cost of Randle and sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo remains to be seen, but the expectations surrounding them have increased as they are clearly going all-in to win now.