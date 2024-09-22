Knicks All-Star gets shocking role change in latest 2024-25 proposal

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle has been talked about on both ends of the spectrum regarding his status with the team heading into next season, and a recent proposal introduces a role change that may seem like it comes out of left field.

B/R suggests that the Knicks bring Julius Randle off the bench next season

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey floated the idea that the Knicks and the 29-year-old would mutually be better off with the two-time All-NBA Third Team honoree coming off the bench as their sixth man in 2024-25, saying this in part to justify his rationale (h/t Jeremy Brener of New York Knicks on SI):

“Technically, the best move for Julius Randle would probably just be going from the New York Knicks’ starting five to the bench,” Bailey said. “Obviously, he’s a starting-level talent, but New York stumbled into something magical with Jalen Brunson as a heliocentric playmaker surrounded by shooting and defensive versatility. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges probably aren’t as good as Randle in a vacuum, but they fit that mold a little better. And as the primary ball-handler and scorer against reserves, Randle could absolutely feast.”

Would Randle thrive in a bench role with the Knicks?

Randle may have achieved a bit too much in the Association to relegate himself to the bench at the peak of his prime. After all, the Kentucky product has won a Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2021, thrice been named an All-Star, and been given All-NBA Second and Third Team recognition once apiece off of the strength of his 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and five assists per game with a 50.8 percent effective field goal percentage since joining the Knicks in 2020-21.

Yes, New York now has Mikal Bridges on board, and he could challenge the Texas native for his role as the Knicks’ No. 2 option on offense. Yes, Randle was once the Knicks’ franchise player and relinquished that role to last season’s MVP candidate Jalen Brunson and the Knicks were able to make a considerable playoff run without him last spring. Further, it is true that he has all of the tools to dominate against opposing second units.

That being said, Randle is too talented of a player to reduce his minutes and offensive workload to that extent. Unless of course, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau elects to utilize him in a quasi-Manu Ginobili type of role where he still serves as the focal point of their offense for much of his time on the court, while seeing north of 30 minutes. Also, the Knicks looked like they needed another elite scorer to help them get past Indiana in their seven-game Eastern Conference Semifinals series last postseason, which Randle figures to be next time out.

While a coaching shift like this is unlikely, if it were seriously entertained, it would impact New York in a major way, and it might not be for the better.