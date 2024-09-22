Knicks’ Julius Randle on track to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The new NBA season is only one month away, meaning that it is almost time for the New York Knicks to begin their quest for a championship, which they have high hopes for this season. The Knicks are getting a number of injured players back to begin the year, and an encouraging update surrounding All-Star Julius Randle’s rehab from a shoulder injury indicates that he could be ready for the start of the season.

Knicks’ Julius Randle could be ready for the beginning of the season

“Randle said his recovery is going well, and he’s expected to be ready to play by or near the start of the season,” ESPN’s Chris Herring wrote. “Randle’s return will be a welcome addition to a Knicks team that went 11-1 and outscored opponents by 202 points in the 12 games he, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby played in.”

The three-time All-Star missed the final 36 games of the regular season and the entire postseason after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the fourth quarter of their Jan. 27 game against the Miami Heat. Randle attempted to rehab the injury without surgery but suffered a setback toward the end of the season, so the Knicks decided that season-ending surgery was the best route going forward.

Before the injury, he was averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists per game. He was playing some of the most dominant basketball of his entire career after his season got off to a historically bad start.

The 2024-25 season will be a big one for Randle

Randle will be in for a potentially career-defining season this year, as aside from returning from a major injury, he has a contract situation to solve with the Knicks before next summer. He became eligible for a four-year, $181.5 million extension last month but has still yet to sign, setting him up to possibly enter free agency as soon as next offseason, if he declines his player option.

The Knicks would like to keep Randle around long-term, as he is responsible for the franchise’s turnaround and is instrumental to their success. They were missing his presence badly last postseason, and one could argue that New York would have reached at least the Eastern Conference finals had Randle been healthy.

How will Randle fit in with the revamped roster?

However, with Mikal Bridges now in the mix, it will be worth watching how Randle’s role on the court is affected. While he is undoubtedly still the team’s second option, his shot diet may decrease with the extra mouths to feed, which could have a major impact on his effectiveness since Randle typically is known to be a volume scorer.

How he performs this season could determine his career path going forward, whether it is with the Knicks or someone else. Nevertheless, he is on the team this season and his return will be heavily welcomed by the rest of his teammates as they look to compete for an NBA title.