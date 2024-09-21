Knicks’ Mikal Bridges reacts to reuniting with team’s latest acquisition

New York Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges recently commented on the franchise’s addition of shooting guard Landry Shamet on social media.

Mikal Bridges posted about reuniting with Landry Shamet in New York on Instagram

The Knicks brought Shamet on board on an Exhibit 9 deal to fill their depth chart at guard. The 6-4, 190-pound talent is a well-respected three-and-d contributor who has helped several teams make playoff runs, including the Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons-led Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden-fueled Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns, who won 64 games in 2021-22 off of the strength of Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Bridges’ noteworthy leg work.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Now reunited in New York, Bridges, and Shamet have the chance to add defense and veteran experience to the Knicks in their debut seasons in the Big Apple. Further, it gives Bridges a favored option to look for on the outside, which he made a priceless analogy about on his Instagram story after the acquisition, per New York Basketball on X, putting a cheese emoji over an image of the six-year veteran launching a jump-shot, (h/t Ben Stinar of Fastbreak on SI):

Mikal Bridges on IG to newest Knick Landry Shamet: “?”



Bridges nickname for former Suns teammate Shamet is “Sham and Cheese” pic.twitter.com/HffCAb92u7 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 14, 2024

Knicks have the luxury of stashing the sharpshooting Shamet on their depth chart

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Shamet surely is “cheese” from distance. He owns a bragworthy 38.4 percent three-point percentage for his career. Last season, he connected on 1.2 of his 3.4 three-point attempts in only 15.8 minutes a night for the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks have Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride at the backup two guard slots, but Shamet will have the opportunity to work his way into the rotation on his current deal, and is about as good an insurance stash at the position as there is in the entire league, as he’d be more than capable of starting for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau at the drop of a dime.

Thus, Bridges could be saying cheese in more ways than one on the upcoming campaign once the two share the floor together once again.