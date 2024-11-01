Could the Knicks pull off one last blockbuster trade for Bucks’ MVP superstar?

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may have to keep a watchful eye on yet another marquee superstar who may hit the trade block in the not-so-distant future.

Knicks: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo could be dealt by trade deadline

Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly not as happy with the franchise as he once was. Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos relayed a CBS Sports report that shared sentiments from an NBA executive regarding the likelihood of Antetokounmpo getting dealt by the trade deadline:

“On Thursday afternoon, CBS Sports reported that according to one Western Conference exec, ‘Teams are circling — and hopeful’ of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade happening before February’s trade deadline,” Burgos noted.

“A different exec from a franchise that could be a contender for the eight-time All-Star more boldly suggested, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened by the trade deadline.’ Furthermore, the word around the NBA is that the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets are the Greek superstar’s preferred destinations in a potential monster trade.”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks may have a chance at trading for Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, 29, is arguably the best player in the entire league. Every season, he can be counted on for, at a bare minimum, 25 points and 10 rebounds while thriving as an exceptional distributor. The former 2021 NBA champion is currently putting up an expected 28.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 6.3 APG on a career-high 62 percent shooting from the field.

A player of his magnitude becoming available on the trade block would create enormous waves throughout the Association, and the Knicks could ride that tide toward a championship in the coming seasons. New York has been one of the most active franchises in the open market for close to a full year running. Just when they looked like they had a championship-caliber roster with All-Stars Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson at their head, they moved Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves for All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Thus, it would not come out of the blue if Knicks president Leon Rose leveraged a package of his best assets on the roster and from their draft capital to swing for the fences for the “Greek Freak.” The Heat and Nets may be the teams listed as Antetokounmpo’s frontrunners for now, but things can change over the course of the season, especially if the Knicks were to aggressively work toward building a situation perfectly catered to the six-time All-NBA First Team honoree.

There’s no telling if these rumors will draw closer to becoming a reality as the deadline nears. Albeit, if they do, the Knicks, like the rest of the league’s landscape, would be wise to see how they could luck up on the generational talent, regardless of the cost.