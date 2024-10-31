Knicks’ All-Star center has wrist injury; listed as questionable for Friday against Pistons

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A day after scoring 44 points with 13 rebounds in a comeback victory over the Miami Heat, New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns landed on the injury report Thursday with what the team is calling a sprained left wrist, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Towns is officially listed as questionable for their game against the Detroit Pistons set for Friday night.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns had his best game of the season Wednesday

Towns was flexing his wrist during the fourth quarter of the game against Miami on Wednesday but appeared to be fine as he finished the game and showed no obvious signs of further discomfort. The former No. 1 overall pick from 2015 came over in an offseason deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and had his best game as a Knick against the Heat on Wednesday.

Through the first four games of the season, Towns is averaging 22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks. He also leads the NBA in three-point percentage with a remarkable 72.7% clip from outside the arc.

Theoretically, the Knicks should still be heavy favorites against a bad Pistons team even if Towns is unable to suit up. However, given the lack of depth they have at the center position with Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) out, they would ideally like Towns to be available.

Jericho Sims will likely start if Towns can’t play Friday

If he is unable to play, expect Jericho Sims to get the start at center. Sims has been the team’s main backup center and is averaging 3.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game so far this season. Sims has made 32 starts in his career and averages 4.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in those starts.

Rookie center Ariel Hukporti, who saw 11 minutes of action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, would also see extended action as the primary backup if Towns can’t play.

The game against the Pistons is set to tip off at 7 P.M. EST Friday. More will be known about Towns’ availability as it gets closer to tip-off.