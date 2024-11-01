Knicks desperately missing key depth pieces after latest injury scare

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are already dealing with significant injury issues after just four games in the regular season, sitting at an even 2–2. The latest setback came on Thursday when reports surfaced that All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is managing a wrist injury, leaving his availability for Friday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons in question.

This news is a serious concern for the Knicks, who are already down two key big men, Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson. The lack of depth at center is creating an uphill battle, and replacing Towns’ scoring production—especially after his recent dominant performances—would be a formidable task.

Towns’ Impact and Recent Performance

Towns showcased his value in the Knicks’ recent matchup against the Miami Heat, scoring a remarkable 44 points, along with 13 rebounds and two assists. He was a force over 39 minutes, shooting an impressive 17–25 from the field and 4–5 from three-point range. Star point guard Jalen Brunson emphasized the need to get Towns the ball more frequently in favorable shooting positions, and that adjustment paid off, resulting in Towns’ breakout performance.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Knicks Need Precious Achiuwa Back

Currently, the Knicks are still awaiting the return of Precious Achiuwa, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The team hopes he can rejoin the lineup within the next few weeks, but until then, they’ll need to get by with their remaining players. Achiuwa’s absence has only compounded the team’s issues in the frontcourt.

Robinson’s Long-Term Absence and Depth Challenges

Mitchell Robinson’s situation is even more prolonged, as he isn’t expected back until 2025. With both Achiuwa and Robinson out, the Knicks’ lack of depth at center is glaring. The team has had to rely on Jericho Sims and rookie second-round pick Ariel Hukporti as primary backups. While Sims has been the go-to substitute, Hukporti has been quietly making strides in his limited minutes.

In the recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hukporti played 12 minutes—compared to Sims’ four—offering a glimpse of his potential. He grabbed two rebounds and had a highlight-worthy dunk called back due to an offensive foul, but he also contributed a block. Hukporti’s defensive abilities are quickly progressing, and he is showing flashes of scoring talent near the rim, which could help him earn more playing time as the season advances.

Monitoring Towns’ Injury

For now, Towns’ wrist injury will be closely monitored, but the Knicks are hopeful he’ll still suit up against the Pistons on Friday night, albeit with some discomfort. If Towns does play, his presence could be crucial in stabilizing the Knicks’ frontcourt while the team awaits reinforcements from its injured players.