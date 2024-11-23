Should the Jets sign former Giants draft bust as backup quarterback?

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have reached all-time levels of uncertainty regarding their future. Gang Green will have a new head coach, a new general manager, and potentially a new owner at least temporarily. New York will also likely have a new starting quarterback in 2025 as many believe Aaron Rodgers will not be back with the team, either retiring or being cut in the process.

A potentially surprising QB option emerges

On Twitter/X, Jets’ analyst Michael Nania floated the suggestion that the Jets could sign former Giants’ QB Daniel Jones after news broke that Big Blue had cut ties with the sixth-year signal caller following his demotion. Nania’s suggestion was mostly tongue-in-cheek as he also suggested that the Jets look into adding Jones to bolster their beleaguered safety position.

Jokes aside, there might be some logic to the suggestion, despite Nania’s sarcasm.

The Jets have never tried this option during their fruitless QB searches

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Jets have tried many things in their decades-long search for a franchise quarterback. They’ve tried the draft-and-develop behind-a-vet approach, most notably with Chad Pennington. They’ve tried several high first-round picks to whom they’ve immediately given the keys to the franchise, most recently with Zach Wilson.

They’ve tried the veteran bridge option. They’ve twice tried to bring in former Green Packers quarterbacks destined for the Hall of Fame. What they’ve never tried however is bringing in a draft bust in his twenties as a reclamation project.

Other teams have had success with Jets cast-offs

The Jets have seen a pair of their recent former draft busts go on to have success in new surroundings. First, former Jet QB Geno Smith made two Pro Bowls in 2022 and 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks after flaming out in the Meadowlands. Secondly, in his first season in Minnesota, former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold has the Vikings sitting at 8-2 in the ultra-competitive NFC North Division.

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Darnold is the most similar comparison for Jones, as both QBs are just 27 years old, were high first-round picks, and had their growth stunted behind putrid offensive lines while being surrounded by an uninspiring cast of weapons.

Despite both suffering through bad situations in New York, Jones had more early career success than Darnold as indicated by his four seasons with 70+ grades according to Pro Football Focus, compared to just one for Darnold.

Jones had shown enough promise after the 2022 season that the Giants rewarded him with a four-year $160 million extension in March of 2023. While his performance since then has led the contract to look foolish, there may be other factors to consider.

The Jets could provide Jones with a level of infrastructure he’s never seen before

The Jets have a solid offensive line that will return at least four of its five current starters in 2025. The unit was ranked the 12th-best in the league by Pro Football Focus ahead of Week 12, and could continue to grow as prized rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu continues to develop.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Giants, according to the same report, rank 28th in the league as they’ve struggled to add any foundational offensive line pieces around star left tackle Andrew Thomas throughout Jones’ entire tenure.

Outside of rookie stud wide receiver Malik Nabers, who currently ranks 14th in the league with a PFF grade of 80.9, the Giants have struggled to provide Jones with adequate weapons throughout his tenure. With the Jets, he’d have the benefit of throwing to stars like Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams, though Adams may not stick around past this season. He’ll also get the same level of support from the running back position that he enjoyed with Saquan Barkley in the form of the Jets’ game-breaking back Breece Hall.

Adding Jones is still a long shot

Despite reports that Woody Johnson ordered the benching of Aaron Rodgers after Week 4 the Jets never went through with it. At this late point in the season, it seems irrelevant who the Jets quarterback is, and out of respect for Rodgers’ career, the team may continue to let him hold the reigns for the rest of the season.

More importantly, the figures that would add and coach Jones may not be around next season. With a full clearing of house in the cards, it seems unlikely an incoming general manager or head coach would be open to the idea of continuing an experiment the previous regime started.

That said, the Jets could wait for Jones to clear waivers and sign him to a vet-minimum deal as a try-out for the rest of the season. In that potential scenario, Jones would have the opportunity to try and rebuild his value, and the next Jets’ leadership could get a glimpse of how he performs with the core roster pieces that will be part of the 2025 team.

While unlikely, it might not be as crazy as it appears.