Giants legend suggests they should make blockbuster trade for Jaguars’ star quarterback

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have officially moved on from quarterback Daniel Jones, as they benched him in favor of Tommy DeVito earlier this week and then released him upon his request on Friday. This all but confirms that they will be searching for a new franchise quarterback in the offseason, with the most likely scenario being that they draft one to build around.

Former Giants legend wants New York to pursue Trevor Lawrence

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, there is also the possibility of them trading for a quarterback who is already established but needs a change of scenery. Former Giants legend Tiki Barber suggested on WFAN radio that New York should push hard to acquire Jacksonville Jaguars’ star quarterback Trevor Lawrence:

“The guys running the Giants need to consider that as an option. Figure out the package it’s going to take, and trade for Trevor Lawrence. He’s got all the talent you want. The challenge for him is he hasn’t had consistency in his coaching staff,” Barber said.

The Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft as they have a league-worst 2-9 record entering Week 11. While the coaching under Doug Pederson has been the clear problem for them, they could decide to retool everything, including the quarterback position.

Lawrence has struggled this season but has high upside

Lawrence signed a massive contract before this season to become the face of their franchise, inking a five-year, $275 million extension to make him one of the highest-paid players in league history. Obviously, the team’s performance has not lived up to that contract.

Lawrence has also endured struggles this season, as he has thrown for just 2,004 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He is also dealing with a shoulder injury that could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. However, there is a ton of upside surrounding the 25-year-old quarterback, and he has a track record of being successful in the NFL.

In the 2022 season, Lawrence had his best season as a pro with 4,113 yards, a 66.3% completion rate, 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. His efforts led the Jaguars to winning the AFC South division with a 9-8 regular season record.

Taking on Lawrence would be a huge risk for the Giants

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It would be a huge risk for New York to go from a quarterback in Jones who failed under a massive $160 million contract to a quarterback who still has a lot to prove but is making more money. Additionally, the price tag to acquire Lawrence would be far from cheap, likely costing the Giants some key future draft picks.

The safer option for them may be to simply draft a quarterback and develop him into becoming their franchise quarterback, as Lawrence would bring a huge financial commitment to them. Nevertheless, he is a home run option for them if they decide to go all-in on the quarterback position in the offseason.

The Giants will undoubtedly be looking for new quarterbacks over the offseason, and Lawrence will likely be on their long list of potential options who are already pro-ready. Otherwise, expect them to take a quarterback in the draft.