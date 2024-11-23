Former Giants stars go to bat for Daniel Jones following his release

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made the controversial decision to release former franchise quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday morning, putting an end to a six-year era. Throughout his tenure as the team’s starting quarterback, Jones had his fair share of struggles, but he also left an impression as a class act on and off the field. Following his release, former teammates around the league spoke to the media to express their support for Jones.

Saquon Barkley puts the rivalry aside to show love to Daniel Jones

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley departed from the Giants this offseason, breaking the hearts of fans in New York when he took the turnpike down to Philadelphia to sign with the Eagles. However, Barkley put the rivalry aside on Friday as he expressed his support for Jones in the media (h/t ESPN’s Tim McManus on X):

“Sucks to see how everything went down for him over there,” Barkley said of Jones (h/t CBS Sports). “I’ve got nothing but great things to say about him. You’re not really gonna find anyone who is going to say negative things about him.

“Wherever he ends up next, they’re gonna get a guy who is going to come in and work. It didn’t work for me over there, and I’m doing well over here. Hopefully he can find the same kind of fresh start and success.”

Barkley highlighted his own post-New York success as a reason for his belief in Jones moving forward. This season, Barkley is playing at maybe the highest level of his career, currently leading the NFL with 1,347 total yards from scrimmage.

Sterling Shepard sends positivity to Jones ahead of his matchup with the Giants

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Giants will see a familiar face on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 12 matchup. Sterling Shepard is having a career resurgence this season as one of Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield’s most dependable targets. Shepard showed some love for his former quarterback on Friday, stating his belief in Jones:

“I feel for him, man, because I know how hard the dude works, I’ve seen it firsthand and how great of a dude he is,” Shepard said per The New York Post. “And he can play ball, man, he’s a good ballplayer. It’s just unfortunate this is the way this business goes sometimes. It’s good to you sometimes, but sometimes it goes the other way and you got to navigate through that.”

Prior to leaving the Giants this past offseason, Shepard was the team’s longest-tenured player, having been drafted by Big Blue back in 2016. He was a non-factor in New York in 2023, playing just 15% of the team’s offensive snaps. However, like Barkley, the grass has been greener for Shepard, as he is playing 57% of snaps this season in Tampa Bay, totaling 166 yards and one touchdown on the campaign.

Perhaps the Giants have an in-house talent evaluation problem. Whether that can be highlighted by their unwise decision to extend Jones, or whether it could be highlighted down the road by a potential resurgence from Jones, similar to those had by Barkley and Shepard; the Giants need to reconsider the way they evaluate their own players.