Jets have connection to 4x Pro Bowl quarterback who could replace Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and could bring in a talent with credibility. The Jets have decided that they will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers after two tumultuous seasons with the team. Their overhauled front office has a connection to one of the top quarterbacks who could be on the market this offseason, making them an ideal landing spot for the seasoned veteran.

Jets could pursue Kirk Cousins amid a field of free agents

There are a handful of quarterbacks that headline the current free-agent market. Among them include Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Jameis Winston. Kirk Cousins could soon shake free as well, either via trade or his eventual release from the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini suggested that Cousins may not have reason to return to the Atlanta Falcons, and could be an ideal pickup for New York, saying:

“Kirk Cousins could shake free from the Atlanta Falcons, who have committed to Michael Penix Jr. after the making the switch last season. Cousins is an interesting possibility because his former Vikings GM, Rick Spielman, is now the Jets’ senior football adviser. He’d be cost-effective. The Falcons are on the hook for his $27.5 million base salary (guaranteed), so the Jets would have to pay only the veterans minimum, roughly $1.2 million,” Cimini wrote.

Cousins could attempt to bounce back with the Jets

The NFL Draft could position the Jets to take an elite quarterback prospect with the No. 7 overall pick. Whether or not they go the young route, Cousins could bring his seasoned game to the Jets and help their talented offensive unit strive for a better record in 2025 than the 5-12 record they earned last time out.

The Illinois native had an uncharacteristically inefficient season in 2024. Cousins did throw for 3,508 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. However, the former 2015 NFL completion percentage leader dipped to a 66.9 percent completion rate and led the league with 16 interceptions.

Nevertheless, Cousins has a reputation for being a capable quarterback that can string together wins. The Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season clearly had an effect on his performance in 2024. However, another year removed from the devastating injury, Cousins could play better if he is healthier in 2025. As a result, he could be a solid option to lead New York’s charge for the next few seasons until the Jets find or develop their next franchise quarterback.