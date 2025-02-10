Jets could lose superstar wideout to West Coast team

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets may see their pairing with superstar wide receiver Davante Adams come to a premature end. After trading for the former All-Pro mid-season, Adams and the Jets might be parting ways with one another in the 2025 offseason. The superstar receiver reportedly has his eyes on the West Coast.

Jets: Davante Adams favors the West Coast

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jets could lose Adams to one of the NFL teams on the West Coast if they part ways this winter (h/t Patrick Holloway of Niners Nation):

“The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable. A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers — if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California,” Fowler wrote.

Adams still has tremendous value he could bring to the Jets

The 32-year-old pass catcher was highly effective in 2024. Adams amassed 1,063 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns on 85 receptions for New York and the Las Vegas Raiders last time out.

The Jets were unable to rally after acquiring the three-time First-team All-Pro honoree midseason and finished with a 5-12 record on the campaign. Nevertheless, they have the talent in their wide receiver room and backfield to make a strong push for the playoffs next season.

Adams may also not want to play with a rookie quarterback, as the Jets and Aaron Rodgers are slated for disbandment. A major reason why he joined the franchise to begin with was to reunite with Rodgers, who he shared the field with as members of the Green Bay Packers from 2014 until 2021.

Should he depart from New York, the Jets would have two key positions to address in free agency or the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The franchise owns the No. 7 overall pick in the coming draft and would have options at both slots, also including quarterback, once that time comes.