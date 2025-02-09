Jets’ maligned quarterback could make retirement decision this week

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers may soon let the NFL world know if he’s going to retire this offseason or not.

Jets: Aaron Rodgers’ future could be revealed this week

Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari relayed a recent report from NFL Network which detailed Rodgers’ impending decision and the implications it could come with for the Jets:

“The New York Jets could decide on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the organization as soon as this week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport,” Chiari wrote.

“Pelissero and Rapoport noted that if the Jets do decide to keep Rodgers, he will almost certainly have to take a pay cut from his $37.5 million base salary, and he will likely need to commit to being part of the Jets’ offseason program to learn new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand’s offense.”

Rodgers could return for 21st season in 2025

Rodgers has enjoyed a Hall-of-Fame-worthy 20-year career in the NFL. Last season was a letdown, though, as the 41-year-old and the Jets finished with a 5-12 record and missed the playoffs despite their uber-talented roster.

New York is in danger of seeing both of their 1,000-yard wide receivers in Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams depart this offseason, as early rumblings have suggested. With less elite talent at his disposal, contentment with his career and his advanced age, the Cal product may have enough reason to call it a career.

On the other side of the token, he still played like a stout gunslinger, going for 3,897 passing yards and a 28-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio for the Jets in 2024. There’s every reason to believe he can still flirt with 4,000 yards and lead New York to a bounceback season next time around if his desire is there.

Nonetheless, the next few days will be telling in whether or not the all-time great quarterback will return next time out or not. Should he retire, he’ll leave the sport with a Super Bowl championship and Super Bowl MVP, four regular season MVP awards and a reputation for having perhaps the most lethal arm in NFL history.