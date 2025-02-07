Could Giants steal Jets’ disgruntled wide receiver in blockbuster trade?

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s future with the New York Jets is in question. Meanwhile, the New York Giants are reportedly planning a splash move for a “significant weapon” this offseason. With Wilson disgruntled and potentially on the trade block, the Giants could attempt to steal him from their cross-town rival in a blockbuster trade.

Could the Giants trade for Jets WR Garrett Wilson?

Rumors have swirled around Wilson this offseason indicating that he could request a trade from the Jets ahead of the free agency period. Some of the rumors have indicated that Wilson will refuse to play with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers again and, if the team decides to move forward with him under center, it could spur a move from Wilson.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Although it is just rumors and conjecture, if there is fire with the smoke, Wilson could land on the trade block this offseason and immediately become a top option for the Giants.

Wilson would fit the billing of a “significant weapon.” The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year is still only 24 years old, ascending as one of the top talents in the NFL at his position.

Despite all the turmoil that held back the Jets’ offense in 2024, Wilson still achieved career-highs with 1,104 receiving yards, 101 receptions, and seven touchdowns. He is a legitimate threat in the passing game and could form an elite pairing with Giants star Malik Nabers in the receiving corps.

Could the Giants afford to trade for Wilson?

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, trading for Wilson would be easier said than done. As a 24-year-old, well-accomplished, former first-round pick, the Jets will want a serious return on their investment from any potential trade. His price tag will be lofty, potentially exceeding the value of the second-round pick that the Giants traded to the Carolina Panthers for Brian Burns last offseason.

Additionally, Wilson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be seeking a significant payday. Spotrac projects him to have a market value of an average annual salary worth $23.2 million per season. However, that price tag is only going to increase if Wilson turns in another elite season of production in 2025.

Wilson is one of the best young talents at his position. Pairing him with Nabers would be a dream come true for the Giants. If they can afford to get a deal done, it would be a thrilling splash trade for general manager Joe Schoen to try and pull off. Although, the price tag might be too high for a rebuilding Giants team to reach.