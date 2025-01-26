Giants expected to ‘add a significant weapon’ via trade or free agency in offseason

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to come up with solutions to fix their broken offense this offseason. They finished 31st in points per game and 30th in the NFL in yards per game in 2024. Adding talent to the offensive lineup will be among general manager Joe Schoen’s top priorities. One NFL inside believes Schoen could be readying to make a splash.

Giants expected to pursue a “significant weapon” this offseason

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ESPN insider Jordan Raanan recently discussed his expectations for the Giants this offseason and which direction they might go in following the potential departure of veteran WR Darius Slayton:

“I expect the Giants to add a significant weapon via free agency or trade,” Raanan said (h/t Big Blue United).

Slayton is an impending free agent this offseason. He has been with the team as a starting wide receiver since 2019 but seems destined to depart. This will open up another hole in the offense that Schoen needs to fill. Perhaps the Giants could reach for a major upgrade this offseason, pulling off a blockbuster signing or trade to add a weapon as Raanan suggested.

Joe Schoen will hope for better results this time around

The last big-time move that Schoen made for a playmaker came in the 2023 offseason. The Giants traded for TE Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders that offseason in exchange for a third-round pick. It was an exciting addition at the time that the Giants made, hoping he would help their offense score more points. But Waller’s rocky tenure in New York lasted just one season as he played in only 12 games, totaling 52 receptions 552 yards, and one touchdown.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While it was a low-cost move, the results were still underwhelming. This time around, Schoen and company will hope for better results from whichever trade or signing they make.

Who are the top targets in free agency?

The top of the free agency market will feature a bevy of playmakers this offseason. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins will headline the market of playmakers, however, he will likely be priced outside of the Giants’ budget. In that second tier of free-agent wide receivers are the likes of Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, Kansas City Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins, and more. There will be plenty of options for the G-Men in free agency.

One intriguing wideout the Giants could add via trade

Taking an early look at the trade market is a bit more difficult. However, one playmaker for the Giants to keep an eye on is Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce. With the Colts already paying major money to Michael Pittman Jr. and with Josh Downs due to be extended soon, they might not be able to afford to sign Pierce to a long-term contract.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pierce is entering a contract year and is set to become a free agent in 2026. The Colts might be motivated to trade him away before he potentially leaves in free agency for nothing. The Giants, in need of a No. 2 wideout opposite Malik Nabers, make sense as a potential landing spot for Pierce if he does get traded.

In 2024, Pierce led the NFL with 22.3 and totaled 37 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 outside receiver is a special deep threat who could help open things up for the Giants’ offense.

Schoen is a GM who loves to make trades. Coming off a 3-14 finish in 2024, the Giants will need to add some serious firepower to their 31st-ranked offense in the offseason. Perhaps a blockbuster trade or signing is on the horizon.