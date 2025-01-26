Could Giants be laying down the biggest smokescreen ever?

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Giants’ interest in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been anything but subtle. Throughout the 2024 season, New York’s top brass, including General Manager Joe Schoen and Assistant GM Brandon Brown, attended multiple games and practices, ensuring that Sanders remained front and center on their radar. They even followed him to the Shrine Bowl, further solidifying the notion that the Giants are all-in on the Colorado star.

Sanders is undoubtedly an enticing prospect. Known for his consistent fundamentals, polished mechanics, and ability to quickly maximize a WR1, he checks many boxes for a team desperate for stability at quarterback. His strong completion percentage, efficient decision-making, and knack for creating offensive flow make him a dream fit for Daboll’s system.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Is Cam Ward the Real Target?

But what if the Giants’ apparent infatuation with Sanders is all smoke and mirrors? While Sanders offers a steady floor and immediate production, Miami’s Cam Ward represents the higher ceiling. Ward has good arm talent, an uncanny ability to create plays out of nothing, and the kind of pocket presence that could make him an All-Pro at the NFL level. He’s the type of quarterback who could redefine an offense—if he can refine his balance and decision-making.

Passing on Ward, should he be available, would be a tough call. The Giants may be using their public focus on Sanders to prop up his value, hoping to push other teams into overvaluing him and clearing a path to Ward. It’s a bold strategy, but one that could pay off if the Giants believe Ward is the better long-term option.

The Titans and Browns Factor

Complicating matters are the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, both of whom are also in the market for a quarterback. The Titans, in particular, are a wild card, with rumors swirling that new general manager Mike Borgonzi may prioritize a blue-chip non-quarterback prospect at the top of the draft. Meanwhile, the Browns’ situation is even murkier, as Deshaun Watson’s future remains uncertain following another significant injury.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If the Titans and Browns are both unpredictable, the Giants’ public pursuit of Sanders could be an attempt to control the narrative. By making their interest in Sanders so well known, they might be hoping to bait one of these teams into taking him, leaving Ward available when their pick comes up.

A Calculated Gamble

The Giants’ strategy in the lead-up to the draft feels like a chess match, one where every move is calculated to keep opposing teams guessing. While Sanders would be an excellent addition to the team, Ward’s upside might make him the better long-term investment. By keeping their cards close—or perhaps, showing them too obviously—the Giants are setting the stage for one of the most intriguing quarterback decisions in recent memory.

With the draft just months away, New York’s front office seems to be playing a high-stakes game of poker, and only time will tell if their strategy pays off.