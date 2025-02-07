Giants’ rumored interest in Matthew Stafford is a complete lie

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants are in the market for a new quarterback, but acquiring Matthew Stafford via trade seems like nothing more than a far-fetched rumor. While New York is expected to draft a quarterback in 2025 and sign a veteran bridge option, Stafford’s situation with the Rams doesn’t align with what the Giants need—or can afford.

A Contract That Makes No Sense

Stafford, 37, still has two years remaining on his deal, carrying a massive $49.6 million cap hit in 2025 and an even higher $53.6 million hit in 2026. While the dead money left on his contract isn’t insurmountable, the Rams are far more likely to restructure and extend him rather than outright move on. Stafford has also expressed interest in staying in Los Angeles, which further complicates the possibility of a trade.

For the Giants, any deal involving Stafford would be nearly impossible to justify financially. They’re already eating $20 million in dead cap from Daniel Jones in 2025, and taking on Stafford’s salary would put an even tighter stranglehold on their spending flexibility. The team has far too many roster holes to invest upwards of $50 million per year in an aging quarterback.

No Logical Trade Path

Even if the Rams were to make Stafford available, it’s highly unlikely the Giants would be interested unless Los Angeles took on a significant portion of his contract. At that point, the Rams would be better off outright cutting him rather than trying to facilitate a trade, since few teams would be willing to absorb that cap hit.

If the Giants were truly interested, their best course of action would be to wait and see if the Rams decide to part ways with Stafford. In that case, they could attempt to bring him in on a one-year deal as a stopgap before transitioning to a rookie in 2026. But that plan hinges on Stafford actually being available, which remains unlikely considering his recent level of play and the Rams’ win-now approach.

A Mismatch in Timing

The Giants need a long-term quarterback solution, and Stafford isn’t it. He’s still playing at a high level, but he’s looking for stability with a playoff-caliber team, not a stopgap role in a rebuilding situation. From a financial and competitive standpoint, there’s no realistic path for the Giants to land him. Unless the Rams unexpectedly cut ties, this is one rumor that can be put to rest.