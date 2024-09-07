Vikings LB clowns Giants’ offense ahead of Week 1 clash: ‘Ain’t even gonna be no matchup’

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are readying the troops for Week 1 of the NFL season. They will kick off the 2024-25 campaign at home on Sunday afternoon as they host the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants are hoping for a better season after a 6-11 finish in the 2023-24 campaign left a sour taste in the mouths of their fans.

But the Giants will only be as successful as their offense this season. Last year, their offense was one of the worst in football. They did, however, make some moves to improve the lineup this offseason. However, those moves were not enough to instill fear into the Vikings’ defense ahead of Week 1.

Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. is not afraid of the Giants’ offense

While speaking with the media on Friday, Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. took aim at the Giants’ offense, telling reporter Darren Wolfson that he doesn’t think Sunday’s matchup will be much of a matchup at all (h/t vikesinsider):

“We bouta go crazy man. It ain’t even gonna be no matchup.”

He conceded that the Giants’ offense has “some guys” who look good, but Pace is confident in the players inside the Vikings’ locker room. The second-year linebacker emerged as a starter for the team last season despite being signed as an undrafted rookie.

This season, Pace will lead a defense coached by newly hired DC Brian Flores, a former NFL head coach and four-time Super Bowl champion as an assistant coach. The addition of Flores gives a bright outlook to the Vikings’ defense this season. Flores and his defense will look to make a statement on the road against the Giants in Week 1.

Is the Giants’ offense being slept on?

Based on last season, Pace has good reason to be confident in his defense going up against the Giants’ offense. However, this is a much different offensive lineup on paper.

Sure, the G-Men lost star RB Saquon Barkley in free agency this offseason (and he made them look silly for letting him leave in Week 1). But they improved the offensive line drastically, their starting quarterback is healthy again, and rookie wideout Malik Nabers looks like he could be one of the NFL’s most dangerous weapons.

The Giants’ offense averaged just 15.6 points per game last season, ranking 30th in the NFL. Their offense was historically bad. But there is little chance of that being repeated this season with an improved lineup on the field and head coach Brian Daboll now calling plays for the offense.

Perhaps the Giants’ new-look offense will surprise Pace and the Vikings on Sunday.