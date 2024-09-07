Giants’ 2nd-year cornerback is hyped for matchup against Vikings All-Pro WR

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will have their hands full against superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson when they take on his Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Yet, soon-to-be second-year Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is basking in the upcoming challenge.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Per Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Banks recently told the media that the impending battle on the outside is the type of matchup he proverbially wakes up for with zeal, saying in part:

“I love the fact it’s right into it. … Just take it head on,” Banks said on Tuesday, “This is what they drafted me for, this is what I came here to do. This is what I want. I wouldn’t want it [any] other way, really.”

The 6-2, 200-pound corner is not lacking confidence, having also stated that he feels “really good” about his chances to contain Jefferson. He took away two interceptions and notched 11 passes defended in his rookie 2023 outing, and is looking to build off of that by making a splash in New York’s home opener on Aug. 8. Albeit, the task in front of him will require much diligence in order to complete.

Jefferson came off of a 2022 campaign where he led the league in receiving yards (1,809 REC yards) and receptions (128 REC) and put up his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season with 1,074, and five REC touchdowns in 2023. The 25-year-old is as elite as they come at the position in today’s league, and can turn nothing into something with precision.

Banks lauded Jefferson for being great at bringing down contested catches, and was accurate with that assessment. The former 2022 First-Team All-Pro honoree posted a 45.8 percent contested catch percentage in 2023, which ranked No. 35 in the league last season but in and of itself was an impressive marker.

Banks got priceless advice on how to prepare for Jefferson matchup from proven teammate

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Giants’ talented cornerback will have to deal with one of the premier volume receivers who also excels as a route runner, but has received invaluable advice from a teammate who has a proven track record of being able to contain him, which is likely part of what’s fueling his competitive fervor for the Week 1 duel.

Fellow Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson, who limited Jefferson to 47 REC yards in the Giants’ Wild Card playoff game against the Vikings in 2022, told Banks to zero in on the LSU product’s weaknesses that pop up in film study, and to put a few tricks in his back pocket catered to exploiting those holes in his repertoire on game day. Banks will get the assignment on Jefferson on Sunday. It’ll be on him to put his money where his mouth is through 60 minutes of play.