The Giants got punched in the face last night by their former star running back

The New York Giants made a bold decision this offseason by letting star running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency. In an effort to save some money, they signed Devin Singletary to a three-year contract. Meanwhile, Barkley inked a lucrative three-year, $37.75 million deal, with $26 million guaranteed, to join the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles Poach Saquon and He Looks Dangerous

The Eagles have built a roster that is arguably better than the Giants in every aspect. With a dominant offensive line, superstar receivers, and a franchise quarterback, they scored 34 points in their Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. The Eagles’ success puts pressure on the Giants, especially with the presence of Barkley in Philadelphia.

The Giants had to witness both Barkley and former free safety Xavier McKinney shine in their new roles. McKinney, now with the Packers, snagged an interception on the first Eagles drive, though Green Bay ultimately faltered on defense. Meanwhile, Barkley demonstrated exactly what the Giants are missing with a competent supporting cast around him.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Barkley’s Impact with the Eagles

Barkley didn’t waste time proving his worth, racking up 109 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt, and scoring two touchdowns. He also added two receptions for 23 yards and another touchdown through the air, tallying three total scores. His standout performance underscored what the Giants left behind, and it’s a loss that might sting, especially for co-owner John Mara, who had been vocal about keeping Barkley.

While general manager Joe Schoen may not regret signing a young, controlled receiver in Malik Nabers, watching Saquon tear it up in an Eagles jersey is certainly bittersweet.

Giants’ Decision: Investing in the Future

The Giants’ choice to move on from Barkley wasn’t easy, but it was driven by the need to allocate their cap space differently. Guaranteeing big money to an aging running back can be risky, and the team chose to invest in rebuilding their offensive line, a decision aimed at improving the entire offense.

Although the decision to let Barkley go was tough, the Giants are banking on Devin Singletary to fill the void. Singletary, 27, is coming off a solid season with the Houston Texans, where he posted 986 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Known for his bruising running style and effort, he is ready to take on the challenge of replacing Barkley.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Proving the Giants Right

The best way for the Giants to silence their critics is by winning. They’ll have their chance to do so on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings, with journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold under center, present a very beatable opponent.

Ultimately, the Giants’ decision to let Barkley go will be measured by their success on the field. While Barkley thrives in Philadelphia, the Giants must prove that their choice to invest in other areas of the team, including the offensive line and a younger roster, was the right one. How Singletary performs will play a key role in shaping the narrative of whether the Giants made the right call.