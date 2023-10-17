The Giants should sign newly promoted offensive lineman to new deal

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants suffered another crushing 14–9 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday and are running out of options to turn their season around. Despite the performance, offensive lineman Justin Pugh could receive a permanent spot on the team.

Can the Giants Afford to Bring Pugh On Board?

The Giants have roughly $224.7 million on the books for their active roster and are about $4.4 million under the cap for 2023, giving them leeway to sign Pugh without imposing a financial burden on the franchise.

The Giants’ offensive line has been in shambles for weeks. Pugh’s attitude is a plus that Big Blue has the luxury of taking a chance on in the coming weeks.

Has Pugh’s Play Warranted a Spot on the 53-Man Roster?

Pugh was recently signed to New York’s practice squad and quickly got the starting nod against the Bills.

He gave up two of the three sacks suffered by QB Tyrod Taylor in the affair. The Giants offense picked up 132 yards on the ground and 200 in the air as RB Saquon Barkley returned to action.

With QB Daniel Jones nursing a neck injury, the 1-5 Giants appear destined to miss the postseason. Only three teams in NFL history have rallied to make the Playoffs after a 1-5 start.