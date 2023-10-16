Giants’ linebacker duo giving life to the defense

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ defense has proven to be dominant despite coming off a heartbreaking 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Allowing less than 300 yards in two out of their last three games, the defense is proving to be lethal as a unit.

Most notably, the emergence of linebackers Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden has transformed New York’s defense, providing a newfound sense of reliability and playmaking ability.

Bobby Okereke is proving to be a stud

Despite having a quiet start to the season, Okereke has proven himself to be a magnet for turnovers and a force to be reckoned with on the field. Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, he led the team in tackles, tallying 10 total (four solo) along with two passes defensed and an interception.

Okereke built off this momentum from Week 5 and had a breakout performance against Buffalo. He was on fire and seemed to be everywhere on the field. Okereke ended the contest with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and one forced fumble earning him an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 90.8.

Prior to Week 5, New York had struggled to generate any turnovers, and now, in just two games, they have five total with Okereke being involved in four out of the five.

Okereke attributes his exceptional performance to a newfound confidence and a deeper understanding of the defensive scheme. He recognizes the importance of comprehending his teammates’ roles, enabling him to take calculated risks and play aggressively. As his confidence grows, so does his impact on the field, and Big Blue is reaping the rewards of this emerging talent.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence. I’m understanding the scheme more, understanding what guys around me are doing. So I know where I can take chances and play aggressive.” Bobby Okereke said according to the New York Daily News

Micah McFadden is having a breakout second season

Adding to the Giants’ defensive prowess is Micah McFadden, who is enjoying a breakout sophomore campaign. McFadden’s consistency and reliability have made him one of the most dependable defenders for the Giants and a constant bright spot on the field.

Even though he was battling an ankle injury, McFadden delivered an incredible performance against the Bills. He accumulated seven total tackles (three solo), one fumble recovery, and one interception and earned himself the second-highest overall defensive PFF rating of 87.9 — just behind Okereke.

In just six games, the second-year linebacker has tallied up 38 tackles (24 solo), five tackles for loss, two QB hits, one fumble recovery, and an interception, proving his significance in the Giants’ defensive success.

One of the most exciting aspects of Big Blue’s linebacker duo is the chemistry they display on the field. Okereke’s knack for creating opportunities and McFadden’s ability to capitalize on them has proven to be a lethal combination. Their synergy was evident against Buffalo. In the first quarter of the game, Okereke forced a fumble by punching the ball out of Gabe Davis’ arms, which McFadden was able to recover on the 44-yard line.

Then, at the end of the second quarter, Okereke deflected a pass that was intended for Dawson Knox, and McFadden was able to swoop in and snag the interception.

BOBBY OKEREKE!! The man is ON FIRE! Tips the pass in the air and McFadden picks it off — he scooped up Okereke's forced fumble earlier as well #NYG pic.twitter.com/eop9tkRZAt — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 16, 2023

The Giants finally have an impressive linebacker corps

With Okereke and McFadden leading the way, the Giants no longer need to worry about the future of their linebacker position. Whether it’s Okereke forcing a fumble or deflected passes finding their way into McFadden’s hands, these two linebackers seem to feed off each other’s energy.

Both players have demonstrated tremendous growth and potential, and their continued improvement only promises better days ahead for Big Blue. As they continue to develop their partnership, opposing offenses will find it increasingly challenging to navigate through the Giants’ defensive front.