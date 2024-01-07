Takeaways from Giants’ underdog win over the Eagles

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are closing their season on a high note with a 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants improved their record to 6-11 while the Eagles fell to 11-6, handing the NFC East division title over to the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley is the engine of the offense

If this is Saquon Barkley’s last game with Big Blue, it was quite a grand finale. Their superstar running back finished the Week 18 matchup with 18 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 51 yards receiving.

Barkley has been the glue that held the Giants’ offense together all season long. As a true leader in the locker room, Barkley proved to be the team’s most valuable player this season. Both sides will be eager to come to terms on a long-term extension this offseason.

The Giants have some studs on defense

The Eagles’ offense was held in check all game long as the G-Men’s standout defenders put on a clinic. Xavier McKinney made a statement on Sunday, snagging two interceptions and totaling five tackles and three pass breakups. An impending free agent this offseason, McKinney made his case for a big-time payday.

Bobby Okereke also had an incredible performance with eight total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended. He was all over the field on Sunday, as he has been all season long.

The Giants’ defense has been the bright spot for a struggling team this year. They proved once again on Sunday how much talent they possess while forcing four turnovers from the Eagles’ offense.

The Giants have a foundation set

The 2023 campaign was a disappointing one for the Giants. Coming off a playoff experience last year, Big Blue hoped to return to the postseason but ultimately failed to reach those expectations. But not all hope is lost.

The G-Men went 4-3 in their final seven games to close the season, ending on a high note with a win over the 11-5 Eagles. The Giants finished the season 6-11, far from where they wanted to be, but far from being the worst team in the NFL.

This team proved that it does have some talent and that it does have a good head coach at the helm during the final two months of the season. The foundation is there and now it’s just about adding some talent to the roster, fortifying some units, and building a more complete lineup for the 2024 season. This team could bounce back quite nicely next season.