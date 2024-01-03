Giants’ Saquon Barkley makes his intentions clear: ‘I want to be a Giant for life’

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will once again be a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal to remain with the team last year. Barkley’s future with Big Blue is uncertain, but the superstar rusher has made his intentions clear: he still wants to be a “Giant for life” and wishes to sign an extension this offseason.

Saquon Barkley hopes to remain with the Giants

Last offseason, Barkley made it clear that he wanted to re-sign with the Giants on a new long-term contract. However, the negotiations faltered, and Barkley ended up getting slapped with the franchise tag — a move that left the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year rather disgruntled.

But Barkley understands that no matter what he wants and no matter what he says, it’s still a business, and certain things are out of his control.

“I’ve mentioned before that I wanted to be a Giant for life. I wanted to leave a legacy here, but it’s out of my control. Me saying I want to be a Giant for life like I did last year doesn’t help or doesn’t hurt.” Saquon Barkley via SNY

Barkley hints at a potential fresh start away from New York

All good things must come to an end, and that may be true for Barkley’s tenure in New York this offseason. While it is clear that both sides would like to get a deal done, Barkley may hit the open market this offseason, giving him an opportunity for a fresh start.

“Did a fresh start cross my mind? When you look at the season, the way it went, anybody may want a fresh start, a clean slate. If I hit the open market, that was God’s plan.” Saquon Barkley via SNY

If Barkley were to hit the open market, he would no doubt be a coveted player in free agency. Many teams would be interested in signing Barkley who is averaging 70.5 rushing yards per game this season.

The Giants could also entertain a possible tag-and-trade scenario where they place either the franchise tag or transition tag on Barkley, then trade him to another team in exchange for draft compensation. This option could come into play if the Giants become interested in trading up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ultimately, Barkley has done enough to earn an extension with Big Blue, but his rising price tag may be difficult to reach. While it seems like both sides would like to get a deal done, there are plenty of reasons why 2024 might be the year that the Giants and Barkley move on from one another.