Bears fan drops insane Giants’ trade-up proposal to secure 1st overall pick

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a lot of thinking to do following Week 18 regarding the quarterback position. Currently, they host the 5th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but the four spots ahead of them pose some questions.

The Chicago Bears hold the 1st overall pick, courtesy of the Carolina Panthers, and the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals follow immediately after. The debate in Chicago is whether they should draft a new quarterback or stick with Justin Fields as their future. If Chicago elects to trade out of the top selection, the Giants could be in play to move up and grab their passer of choice.

If general manager Joe Schoen is willing to do so, the Giants will have to give up significant capital, but one Bears fan suggested a crazy deal via X. In this mock trade, the Giants give up three 1st-round picks, a 2024 2nd-round pick, and star defender Dexter Lawrence.

Chicago Bears receive



?2024 5th overall pick

?2024 47th overall pick

?2025 1st Rd pick

?2026 1st Rd pick

?DT Dexter Lawrence



New York Giants receive



?2024 1st overall pick



The Giants can get out of Daniel Jones deal.

Lawrence has 61 pressures



WHAT SAY YE? pic.twitter.com/88Lw4PTOEo — TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) January 2, 2024

Three 1st-round picks are already more than enough to move up to No. 1 overall, so throwing a 2nd-rounder and Lawrence into the mix is simply ludicrous. Lawrence is arguably one of the best defensive players in football, recently signing a four-year, $90 million deal with $46.5 million guaranteed at signing. He is well worth the money, given his impact as not only an elite run-stopper but a premium pass rusher. You rarely find a player of his size capable of rushing the passer at an above-average level, reminiscent of Aaron Donald.

The Giants certainly won’t be moving Lawrence in a deal for the top selection, but three 1st-round picks may be more realistic, given Schoen is willing to take a significant risk on the future.

The Giants Have a Chance at a Top-3 Pick

That being said, the Giants could end up with a top-three selection if New England beats the Jets this upcoming weekend and Arizona wins against a solid Seahawks team. There’s a path where the Giants don’t have to trade up and can take one of the top three passers, looking to develop one over the next few years.

With Daniel Jones rehabilitating from an ACL tear, the expectation is that the Giants will take the out on his contract following 2024. They will owe him $22 million in dead money, but they can spread that over the final two years of the deal and reduce the penalty.

In a perfect world, the Giants would draft a quarterback with elite upside, reducing the cost at the position long-term and investing in the trenches. Of course, this is easier said than done, but the Giants have a chance to invest in a strong quarterback class, and there’s no guarantee they will be within range of a passer down the road.

With that being said, the deal presented above is simply ridiculous and shouldn’t be considered.