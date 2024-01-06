Giants: Top draft targets if they stick with Daniel Jones in 2024

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a crucial decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing and injury-riddled campaign from QB Daniel Jones, Big Blue could aim for a fresh start at the quarterback position this offseason.

With a high draft pick in hand, the Giants are expected to target a top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the front office has not yet made a decision on their quarterback’s future and could ultimately decide to roll with Jones as the starter again in 2024.

If the Giants decide that Jones is still their franchise quarterback, then their draft plans will change significantly. There are a few intriguing draft targets that stand out as potential fits for the Giants if they pass on a quarterback.

The Giants could give Daniel Jones an elite weapon in the first round

Although Marvin Harrison Jr. is likely to be off the board by the time New York is on the clock, there is another wide receiver prospect projected to go inside the top 10 selection. LSU wideout Malik Nabers could be the game-changing weapon that elevates Brian Daboll’s offense to new heights.

Nabers totaled 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and is the second-ranked wide receiver prospect on Pro Football Focus’ draft board. He’s 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, and would instantly become a premier receiving weapon for Jones to target.

Turn on the tape, and it won’t take long to realize Nabers moves differently than his peers. His body control and route-running potential are already good enough to stand out in the pros. He’s a future focal point of an NFL passing attack. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus

Giving Jones more protection up front

Fixing the offensive line will be a top priority for general manager Joe Schoen this offseason. While the team may opt to address the line in free agency, there are some top offensive tackle prospects that could entice the front office in the draft.

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt is a projected top-10 selection in this class and has the makings of a future stud in the NFL. He brings elite size to the position at 6-foot-8, 322 pounds. He’s dominant in both the running game and the passing game, earning high marks from PFF in both blocking grades.

One caveat to Alt, however, is his position. He is a left tackle currently, so the Giants would need to transition him to the right side of the line in order to find a spot for him in their starting five — an experiment that has not been so successful with 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal.

Furthermore, no team in the NFL has invested more draft capital into their offensive line in the past four years than the Giants. Perhaps this year it would be better to address some different positions of need.

Defense wins championships

The Giants’ offense was abysmal this season, but their defense still has plenty of room for improvement. If the Giants add offensive firepower in free agency, some of the top defensive prospects could be targets in the first round.

The 2024 NFL Draft class is littered with pass-rushing talents. The Giants understand that they need to improve their pass rush and add another edge rusher to complement Kayvon Thibodeaux. If they go defense in the first round (potentially in a trade-down to acquire a bounty of additional draft capital or other assets), there are a few edge rushers they could target.

Alabama’s Dallas Turner, FSU’s Jared Verse, and UCLA’s Laiatu Latu are among the top edge rushers in the class. All three would serve as upgrades to Big Blue’s defense, however, drafting any of the three inside the top five would likely be a reach. The Giants could trade down in the first round, take a top pass-rusher, and add extra draft picks in the middle rounds to target offensive playmakers that will make life easier for their franchise quarterback.