Should the Giants reunite Brian Daboll with former Bills WR?

Jan 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are loading up on offensive firepower this offseason. New York executed a blockbuster trade for tight end Darren Waller and added a couple of wide receivers at the start of free agency. The Giants could still be on the search for more receiving talent though as former Buffalo Bills wideout Isaiah McKenzie enters the market. The Giants may have an interest in reuniting McKenzie with head coach Brian Daboll.

Should the Giants reunite Brian Daboll with Isaiah McKenzie?

The Bills recently released veteran WR Isaiah McKenzie to clear $2 million in salary cap space. McKenzie is now a free agent and could be a perfect fit for the New York Giants. McKenzie was with Buffalo from 2018 to 2022, establishing himself as one of the team’s top playmakers across the past five years.

McKenzie, who will be 28 when the 2023 regular season begins, served as the Bills’ primary slot receiver in 2022. This season was the best of McKenzie’s career as he totaled career highs in targets (65), receptions (42), and receiving yards (423).

The Giants reportedly “will check in” on McKenzie, according to beat writer Art Stapleton. There seems to be some interest in reuniting the former Bills gadget player with Giants HC Brian Daboll.

Brian Daboll coached McKenzie as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills from 2018 to 2021 before being hired as the head coach of the New York Giants in 2022. Daboll and McKenzie developed a strong bond during their time together in Buffalo, as McKenzie described:

“We’d eat barbecue and the sun’s out and we’re outside having fun, he’d have his shirt off – and that’s a sight to see,” McKenzie said laughing. “He’s like, ‘You eat whatever you want and you can come over whenever you want.’ I didn’t know him that well or that he was that cool of a coach, inviting us over and stuff. I was just getting to know him. But as time went on and I kept going over there and eating food and he would take me in like a son. … He was my coach, but he treated me like a son and I appreciate him for that.” Isaiah McKenzie on his relationship with Brian Daboll

Considering their strong personal relationship, there is likely a mutual interest between Daboll and McKenzie in reuniting in New York. The Giants could also use the added depth at the slot receiver position.

McKenzie has been described before as “an all-time locker room presence” and solidified himself as a fan favorite during his time in Buffalo. Bills fans are sad to see the veteran receiver depart, but Giants fans may soon find excitement in the potential acquisition of McKenzie in New York.

The Giants should consider reuniting Brian Daboll and Isaiah McKenzie this offseason as New York continues to build out its roster ahead of the 2023 season.