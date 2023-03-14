Giants execute blockbuster deal for star Raiders TE Darren Waller

TE Darren Waller celebrates a big play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The New York Giants just made their big splash of the offseason, trading for superstar tight end Darren Waller. The Giants sent a third-round pick (100th overall, per Adam Schefter) to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Waller (per Tom Pelissero). The 100th overall selection is the third-round pick the Giants received in exchange for Kadarius Toney when he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs midseason.

Giants GM Joe Schoen made it clear that the team would be looking to add playmakers to their offense this offseason. Darren Waller is as much of a playmaker as anyone.

The Giants are adding one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL in Waller who has topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season twice in his career. From 2019 to 2020, Waller was one of the NFL’s most dominant offensive players, totaling 197 receptions, 2,341 yards, and 12 touchdowns across those two seasons.

To make matters even better, Waller has an extremely flexible contract (Spotrac). His 2023 cap hit is only $11,875,000 and he has no guaranteed money left on the final three years of his contract. Essentially, the Giants can move on from Waller at the end of the 2023 season without incurring any type of financial penalty at all.

The Giants will hope that they do not need to move on from Waller, though, and that he plays out the final years of his contract as an elite weapon in their offense. But Waller, 30, has played in just 20 of the Raiders’ 34 games over the past two seasons. He has struggled with injuries in recent years, so it is important that the Giants are not locked into a lucrative contract long-term.

The New York Giants are a significantly better football team following the trade for Darren Waller. When healthy, Waller is one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NFL.